• Adult Education and GED classes through the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 are held at the RVCC every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at no cost. Register by calling 1-800-461-6711, or visit www.iu5.org. Classes have started.
• Every Monday, the RVCC hosts the Clarion Area Agency on Aging Senior Center. Contact the agency to sign up.
• RVCC board meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
• Stampin’ with Dee Yeaney is held every second Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5, and please bring your own supplies.
• The center hosts Pastor Doug from the Leatherwood Church every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for private and free counseling.
• A knitting group meets at the RVCC Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a project you are working on, or learn something new.
• The RVCC building is available for rentals. Call (814) 457-5033 to make reservations, or message via Facebook. Rentals are $75 for the first four hours and $15 for each additional hour.
• If you like to volunteer and help the community, the Redbank Valley Community Center will have board positions available in 2023. Call us for more information.