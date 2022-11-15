• Adult Education and GED classes through the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 are held at the RVCC every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at no cost. Register by calling 1-800-461-6711, or visit www.iu5.org. Classes have started.

• Every Monday, the RVCC hosts the Clarion Area Agency on Aging Senior Center. Contact the agency to sign up.

• RVCC board meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. All are welcome.

• Stampin’ with Dee Yeaney is held every second Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $5, and please bring your own supplies.

• The center hosts Pastor Doug from the Leatherwood Church every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for private and free counseling.

• A knitting group meets at the RVCC Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring a project you are working on, or learn something new.

• The RVCC building is available for rentals. Call (814) 457-5033 to make reservations, or message via Facebook. Rentals are $75 for the first four hours and $15 for each additional hour.

• If you like to volunteer and help the community, the Redbank Valley Community Center will have board positions available in 2023. Call us for more information.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos